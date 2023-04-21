The healthcare landscape in Hardin has changed since the clinic was established, and according to current healthcare data, Hardin has more primary care providers than are needed to serve the community. Subsequently, and with a mission to deliver high-quality care when and where it’s needed most, SCL Health Medical Group has decided to focus efforts elsewhere.

While the primary care location will close, we remain committed to serving the Hardin community and its surrounding area through specialty care and continued partnerships with existing healthcare providers in the area to ensure the healthcare needs of the community are being met.

We’re pleased to continue offering patients access to our existing network of primary and specialty care clinics, as well as top-notch trauma care through St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings.

Patients will have the option to continue care with their same provider at another SCL Health Medical Group location, in-person and through virtual care. There are 10 other SCL Health Medical Group locations within an hour of Hardin.

The clinic will continue to see patients into June. All Hardin providers, caregivers and staff will have the option to relocate to other SCL Health Medical Group clinics."