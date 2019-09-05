Scientists test the waters of Loch Ness to see if there really is a monster

A team of scientists who concluded that the Loch Ness Monster could be a giant eel, or maybe not, released video of their work Thursday.

The video taken at Loch Ness last summer showed the lead scientist Neil Gemmell and his team taking a number of water samples.

They wanted to determine the environmental DNA in the lake.

Gennell said they found large amounts of eel DNA.

He said there was no evidence of a large reptilian monster, but the Loch Ness Monster could be a giant eel.

Gemmell also said the fact that they did not find evidence of a Loch Ness Monster, does not mean it does not exist.

Tourist businesses gave a sigh of relief at that observation.