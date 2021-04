Five schools in one Colorado County are going back to fully remote learning after outbreaks of COVID-19.

Douglas County schools had gone back to five days a week in school on March 22nd.

But little more than two weeks later, outbreaks of COVID forced these schools back to full-time remote learning.

Teachers have been vaccinated, but COVID break-outs in schools still aren't normal.

The district says the students at the affected schools will stay in remote-only learning or at least two weeks.