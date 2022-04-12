HARDIN, Mont. - Hardin Schools will not be open Wednesday due to weather.

Hardin School District Superintendent, Eldon Johnson said that, after watching the weather forecast, he determined the school day Tuesday could start as normal and they could revise plans as necessary, however, schools closed at noon due to weather.

Several bus routes were also shortened or canceled in the morning.

“I do realize this provides an inconvenience to many of our families, and I truly apologize for the error in judgment,” Johnson said.