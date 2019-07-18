School threatens to send kids to foster care for unpaid lunch debt

Hundreds of parents were threatened with losing custody of their children over school lunch debt.

This letter was mailed to about a thousand parents in the Wyoming Valley West School District, in Northeastern, Pennsylvania.

The letter informs them that the district can take them to dependency court, where they risk losing their children to foster care.

The would take them to court under the claim that those parents aren't providing food for their children.

The school district's attorney rebuffs concerns the letter is threatening, calling it "just one option," and "and effective one."

School board members, meanwhile, are not happy with the move.