Melstone Public Schools will reopen Wednesday after a threat made against the school district was determined to be unfounded Tuesday.

Superintendent Brett Scott told KULR-8 Tuesday that the decision to close the schools needed to happen because of how late the district learned of the threat.

"You know this situation... it came in fairly late last night," said Scott. "You know without us being able to confirm it with law enforcement right away, Just in the best interest of our school, my staff, it was just better to cancel school and give us ample time today to investigate it and get to the bottom of it. So it really turned out for the best."

The student responsible for the threat has been identified.

The superintendent will work with the board to determine disciplinary action.

Melstone Public Schools canceled classes Tuesday, for "potential threats made by a student towards [the] school and student body."

Melstone is located in eastern Musselshell County, MT.

Here is the statement posted on the school district's website:

Superintendent Scott and the Board of Trustees have been made aware of potential threats made by a student towards our school and student body. The district takes these threats very seriously and need time to investigate and ensure the safety of our students and faculty. The administration is working with law enforcement at this time.

