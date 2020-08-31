BILLINGS- School Resource Officer Tim Doll said masks have made it more challenging to recognize kids and read their faces.

Officer Doll has been the school resource officer at Skyview High School for three years. It's a job he really enjoys.

"I worked for another agency for almost 10 years. I was a patrol officer/detective there." Doll said. "I've been a patrol officer here. In the summer, I do patrol work when I'm not here. Hands down, one of the most gratifying things is dealing with the kids here at the school. It's more positive in nature, I think. We get to see them on their highest of highs. We do see them at their lowest of lows."

Doll added, "Just having the kids come in and talk to me is probably one of the most rewarding things."

One of the biggest changes this year is interacting with students while they are wearing masks.

Doll said, "The biggest thing I've seen is I'm just trying to read eyes. I don't get to read faces anymore. So, it's really having to get up to these kids and talk to them. The other issue is just recognizing them. It would be neat if we all had a picture right here of our face. There's a lot of kids that come up and are like 'Hey, Officer Doll' and I have no clue who it is until I start talking to them."