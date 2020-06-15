School mill levy ballots going out this week

BILLINGS- Ballots for a proposed $1.6 million elementary school mill levy will be arriving in mailboxes later this week, June 19 and 20.

Superintendent Greg Upham said that the mill levy, if passed, will go toward operational costs for grades kindergarten through eight. He said it will be used for things like heat, lights and staff pay.

If passed the levy will cost taxpayers $19.60 a year on a $200,000 home, or $9.80 a year on a $100,000 home.

Upham said, "I would say this is the number one issue in our school district, as we speak, even in conjunction with the COVID issues and all of those types of things. This is a very big levy for us."

He also said, "There will be question 'Does the Family Care Act, the COVID money, replace the levy?' It doesn't. The COVID Cares Act money from the federal government is one time only and it's designed specifically for COVID-type issues, the closure, cleaning supplies. And, what I'm trying to do is use that funding to supply support people for our students who have significant gaps. So, that money can't be used for the levy."

This mill levy vote comes after district budget cuts that involved cutting the equivalent of 40 full time employees.

Upham said he also wants to rethink the way we do education.

He said, "The long-term conversation is to work with the state on the funding formula and how schools are funded. The largest schools are facing decrements, which are a reduction in funding based on the number of students."

He also said a longer school year may be necessary for some students.

He said, "What I'm saying is we need to rethink what we want from education. I'm seeing, we're seeing, a growing percentage of students that are struggling to maintain grade level proficiencies based on 180 days of school. And, I'm saying those students need more time and we need more resources to teach them."

Upham said this is an active conversation right now with other superintendents and legislators.