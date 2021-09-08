BILLINGS - Around the state, school activities are being canceled, but not because of the coronavirus. Many school districts are experiencing bus driver shortages.

Some schools we spoke with say they are having to double up their trips with two varsity sports teams in one bus. But for junior varsity and middle school sports, sometimes the games are just flat out canceled.

On Wednesday, Kalispell Glacier was forced to cancel their soccer match scheduled for Thursday against Missoula Sentinel.

Over in Laurel, however, there has been a shortage of drivers and buses.

Laurel High School Principal Shawnda Zahara says she and her staff worked extra hard to get students to their games.

“We did not have buses to take our soccer teams boys and girls soccer to Hamilton and Columbia falls,” Zahara said. “So, on Wednesday of last week, myself, the activities director, the transportation director and another bus driver drove over to Bozeman, rented three passenger vans, drove them back, and then the athletic director and two coaches drove our teams to those events. It made for a very long weekend, and then on Sunday I got to return those vans so everybody else could have a break.”

Glacier High School Activities Director Mark Dennehy said he has never experienced this problem in his 20-year career, and will now have to look for new ways to schedule their games.

“We have never dealt with that in our Kalispell District. I know some other districts have dealt with it. Billings has dealt with it for two or three years, but this is the first time it's come to the Flathead,” he said. “Generally, our contests have been on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. We may need to look at Mondays, we may need to look at more Thursday night football, those are some of the more things we would probably need to look at.”