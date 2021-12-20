BILLINGS, Mont. - Right now masking requirements are in place for Billings Public Schools, but after Monday's board meeting all of that could change.

During Monday's board meeting SD2 Superintendent, Greg Upham, made it clear he thinks the district is ready to make masks optional.

Upham recommend to the board of trustees to return to school on January 17th with masks as an option.

Upham made the recommendation following the County Public Health Officer, John Feltons review of the current COVID trends in Yellowstone County.

Felton explained while the Omicron variant has made its way into the Treasure State, case numbers are trending down, hospitalizations are down and vaccination rates have increased slightly.

Upham also point out mask policies are not the only thing he is hoping to change when students return in january.

“That schools return pretty much to normal, that would mean parents could come in, we would have field trips in, we would have field trips out, guest speakers.. all the above, obviously monitoring the number of cases that are going on, we’ll still continue with that", said Upham.

Upham was asked by the trustees if there was any chance the district will go back to mandated masks.

The Superintendent says changes to mask policies will be based on a school to school or even class by class basis.

Upham suggest parents to utilize at home testing to keep their children healthy, safe and to prevent the spread of COVID.

“At the end of the day, that is our number one goal is to stay in school, testing will help with that, vaccination will help with that and we’ll move forward, so I can't emphasize testing enough”

Superintendent Upham says any parents looking to change from in person learning to virtual learning can make the adjustment over the holiday break.

You can reach out to your principal for more information.