School District 2 plans for budget cuts to tackle $4.2 million deficit

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Superintendent Greg Upham of School District 2 says right now budget cuts are necessary to make up the district's deficit of $4.2 million. He says cuts will impact extracurricular programs such as orchestra and music, interventionist programs, academic enrichment programs, and library resources.

Upham says the recommendations will also reduce support staff. He expects the district to cut 39 non-tenured employees by next school year.

"It breaks my heart. It absolutely does. All of us that are in education -- our main priority is our children," says Upham.

Rachel Schillreff, President of the Billings Education Association, says federal funding makes up 80% of the district's total funding; and it is up to local tax payers to make up the other 20% -- which Billings hasn't historically done in the past.

"Our teachers are really just disheartened and they're concerned about their students and some of them are worried about their jobs understandably," Schillreff says.

Upham says he is working with Governor Steve Bullock and other legislative officials on finding a long-term solution. He goes on to say that the district's federal funding formula does not take into account school resource officers, nurses, interventionists, social workers, and other faculty necessary for public school systems.