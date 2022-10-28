School District 2 Staff Show Support for Billings Clinic ER Team

BILLINGS, Mont. -- More than 10 days after an armed incident inside the Billings Clinic Emergency Department, staff are still recovering. A woman had carried a loaded gun into the emergency room and threatened to shoot herself before she was shot by a police officer.

No hospital staff or officers were injured in that incident and the officer who fired their weapon is still on leave under department policy. As the hospital staff tries to move on from that traumatic night -- Billings School District 2 reached out and offered their support to the emergency room team

Friday morning, Superintendent Greg Upham and other SD-2 staff met with a few of the nurses and doctors who were working that night.

SD2 thanked the medical staff for their courage and even bought lunch for the emergency department on behalf of the entire school district.

Superintendent Upham says, as a community we have been through so much.

The covid pandemic put a strain on the local healthcare workforce, with hospitals filled to capacity and staffing shortages everywhere.

"We had reached out to our medical providers Billings Clinic, St. V's, RiverStone Health to get us through this pandemic every time I called, they were there -- they answered the phone they did whatever they needed to do, and I felt obligated to show support for what they were going through and I know our students and our staff feel the same way, and so recognizing when someone needs help and helping them." Says Superintendent Upham.

After hearing about the shooting incident at the hospital on October 16, Upham says he and district staff decided they wanted to show Billings Clinic the same support that they show the community every single day.

Emergency Department staff were delighted to know they have the support of the community

Two years later, the hospitals are mostly back to business as usual, but on Sunday October 16th a woman suffering a mental health episode turned the emergency department into a crime scene.

It was Registered NurseCarter Klatt's first night in triage, he was in the room when the woman pulled out a hand gun. He says it was quiet the experience.

"The first couple of minutes were pretty civil as the questions progressed. I realized that something was going wrong and then obviously the weapon was brandished and the next three seconds to everything slowed down and it was like whoa! This is kind of scary -- like this is actually terrifying. After that it was what do I have to do to get everyone safe, we had a pretty loaded waiting room there was probably 15 to 30 people out there and another three or four staff and a couple of security officers." Says Carter.

The situation was resolved quickly and no one at the hospital was hurt.

Medical Director of the ER, Jamiee Belsky and other hospital staff maneuvered quickly to continue caring for other patients while the incident was unfolding.

Belsky says, "We had the entire team down here in the matter of half an hour and so, it was pretty impressive. we actually had Our CEO came down and around as well I had two of our VPs, one was in my office calling people back and we had people building this triage area because ours was currently a crime scene. They were actually able to help us get patients to safety get staff to safety and actually build a second triage area so we can keep the hospital running, and actually keep the emergency room running, and the entire time we can continue to take care of patients."

After hearing about the incident, Upham says he and district staff wanted to show Billings Clinic the same support that they show the community every single day.

"There are people that care about you and that are here to support you, just how the community has come together, obviously the school donating lunch today and coming and showing their support." Klatt says.