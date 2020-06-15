School District 2 plans on how to reopen schools on August 24th

BILLINGS, Mt. - The School District 2 school board held their monthly Zoom meeting to discuss their plans for the reopening of public schools on August 24th.

Though schools are expected to reopen this fall Superintendent Greg Upham says they are exploring the option of an online educational platform because they expect some students may still need to be quarantined. While considering how to control social distancing within the schools, Upham plans to reopen in phases.

Phase one includes limiting people entering the building, limiting or possibly eliminating all field trips and trying to keep portions of the school in units.

In regards to students coming to school sick Upham says they are following the guidelines set by the Yellowstone County Health Officer and CDC.

"We are working with the schools nurses to establish areas of the school, sick rooms if you will, and work with our parents extensively about students not coming to school ill. That'll be a challenge, but it'll be in the communication," says Upham.

Upham says they've been working closely with Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton, Billings Clinic and support staff at Riverstone Health to safely reopen the schools.