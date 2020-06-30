School District 2 launches internal investigation into controversial social media post

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Superintendent Greg Upham is launching an internal investigation into a controversial Facebook post shared by the Principal of Medicine Crow Middle School, Nikki Hoffman.

Upham does not specifically reference the Facebook post, but he does say the information that was shared is 'quite appalling.' He emphasizes that school staff need to be the best role models for students.

Upham's announcement on the Billings Public School's Facebook page received a lot of attention throughout the day. Many of the comments are supportive, praising Upham for being a leader in the community and thanking him for the job he's done.

"It means a lot to me that our kids feel safe. That our families feel safe sending our students to school. And that they will be taken care of," Upham says.

Upham says the situation is a teachable moment for everyone. We will keep you updated on air and online as we learn more details about the investigation.

Upham's full announcement can be found here: