BILLINGS — Superintendent Greg Upham says Billings School District 2 will continue their mask mandate.

The announcement was made after the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) released an emergency rule Tuesday, stating that parents should decide whether students wear face masks while at school.

Billings Public Schools has reviewed the rule issued today by the Department of Public Health and Human Services, and the District reads the rule as permissive, not mandatory, as it specifically provides that school districts “should consider” parental concerns and “should provide” an opt-out system for certain reasons. The District will continue to enforce its face covering guidelines to ensure the safety and welfare of all students and staff. The District has received hours of public comment from parents and others in the community on this issue, demonstrating its clear desire to take the wishes of parents into account. Furthermore, the District provides parents and students the ability to opt-out of wearing a mask. However, should they opt out, for any reason, including health related reasons, they are opting into virtual learning. The School District is prepared to provide assistance to parents looking to exercise that option. The deadline for enrolling into virtual learning remains as Friday, September 3, 2021. Please contact Randy Russell or Brenda Koch at the District office for more information about virtual learning.