School complies with Kentucky's new law to display the national motto by framing a dollar bill

When kids in Lexington went back to school, they, and all Kentucky Public School students were supposed to see the nation's motto displayed prominently in the building.

Fayette County has chosen to comply with that las by posting a framed dollar bill in every school.

It was at an open house for her fifth-grader that Lexington mom Brittany Pike says she first saw the framed picture of a dollar bill. She at first thought it was to meet the requirement of the new law, and she was right.

Superintendent Manny Caulk said in a statement the county has, "complied with the new law to display the national motto in our schools. All schools in our district have been provided a framed version of an enlarged copy of a dollar bill to display in a prominent location."

Pike says as an atheist she feels the "In God We Trust' motto alienates her children. She says the dollar meets the requirement in a subtle way.

But some parents say they'd like to see the motto much bigger. Richard Nelson is the Executive director for the Commonwealth Policy Center. He says he expects administrators to hear from those parents.

The state representative who sponsored the bill, Brandon Reed, said in a statement: It's "Disappointing to see Fayette County Public Schools spend time searching for silly loopholes to a law that passed with broad support from both democrats and republicans."

Fayette County School's statement did not address the reasoning for choosing the dollar.

Other districts have chosen many different ways to feature the motto, including large signs and small plaques.