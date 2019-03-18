School trustees are scheduled to discuss a contract extension for Superintendent Greg Upham who is in his first year on the job with SD2.

Upham is currently contracted through the 2019-2020 school year. If approved Upham's contract could be extended through the 2021-2022 school year. Language for the agreement wouldn't be expected back before the board until mid-June.

The discussion comes as trustees offer their first evaluation of Upham within the job.

Upham has earned proficient and distinguished marks from school trustees during his March evaluation.

According to the report which will be formally introduced at Monday night's school board meeting Upham was awarded 12 marks as proficient over five categories and 28 distinguished marks.

The Superintendent is evaluated in five areas: Communication with the Board, Connecting with the Community, Management, Leadership and Decision Making, Short Term (Transition), and Long Term Planning.

Regarding Communication with the Board, Trustee Russ Hall writes:

"Greg has done a wonderful job to date of keeping the board informed, using analytics to back up decisions, and asking for our input."

And regarding Connection with the Community Trustee Brian Yates says:

"I feel like Greg has had an excellent kickoff to his relationship with Billings' community. I think he has maintained a high level of visibility and involvement. While establishing this relationship I think Greg has also done an excellent job of Presenting his platform and vision for achievement and progress. I believe we will see even more from Greg in the months to come.

Russ Hall ‐ Greg excelled in this category. He met with SD2 staff multiple times and visited each county school to provide an introduction."

Janna Hafer had the following note for Upham under Management, Leadership, and Decision Making:

"I have no reason to question Greg’s ethics, honesty, or integrity. I feel that he is very approachable, works hard and has the utmost care of the district at the forefront."

And regarding Short Term (Transition) Russ Hall states:

"The transition was very smooth and I saw no bumps along the way. Greg did a great job in taking over the reins from Terry with no disruptions, which shows to me a confident and strong leader who is unafraid to continue the things accomplished before his tenure."

Greta Besch Moen offered the most detailed explanations in the evaluation. As to Long Term Planning, she write: