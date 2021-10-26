After a serious threat was reported over the weekend in the Hardin School District, the school board held their regular meeting at Crow Agency Public School Tuesday night.

The school board said they won't give out many more details about the threat, because its still an active investigation.

However we're told there will still be law enforcement presence at schools. But the school day did look a little different for students across the district.

Students had their backpacks and bags checked once they got to school this morning, and parents also said students weren't allowed to use their phones during the day either.

The Hardin School District said today they still don't know how credible this all is so they're doing all this to be on the safe side. We don't know how long students will have to go through these safety measures every day.

Big Horn County Sheriff's deputies and the BIA are still investigating.

One parent says she's glad the district is keeping her kids safe.

"I wasn't planning on sending them to school, so I was really glad when the district said they weren't having school on Monday. And today we didn't know what to expect. When we got here, I dropped them off and there was a line out the door, I think they were checking backpacks," said HHS Parent, Amanda Decker.

The district has been very open about the precautions they have put in place in their schools, and we have everything students can expect if you go here: https://www.kulr8.com/news/hardin-school-districts-17h-1-establishing-safeguards-after-weekend-social-media-threat/article_d50c95a0-35ec-11ec-a2fa-7b43c9ab27de.html