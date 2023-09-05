UPDATE AT 1:55 PM:

All outside events have been canceled or postponed, and all practices are moving indoors, SD2 announced.

The following is a summary of Tuesday’s events:

Football

HS Practice - Inside

MS Practice - Inside

Will James @ Ben Steele - Postponed

Castle Rock @ Lewis & Clark - Postponed

Soccer

HS Practice - Inside

Skyview @ Senior - Postponed

Cross Country

HS/MS Practice - Inside

Volleyball

Practice & Games as Scheduled

Bozeman @ Skyview 4/4/5:30/5:30/7

Gallatin @ West 4/4/5:30/5:30/7

Golf

Practice - Inside or Canceled

Softball

MS Practice - Inside

Ben Steele @ Castle Rock - Canceled

Lockwood @ Medicine Crow - Canceled

Laurel @ Lewis Clark - Canceled

St. Francis @ Will James - Canceled

UPDATE, 11:38 a.m.

Due to unhealthy air quality in the eastern Montana region, Lockwood schools are making adjustments to some after school activities.

The following are the adjustments or cancellations to the following activities Tuesday:

Football

HS Practice - MAIN GYM

MS Practice - MS GYM as planned

Soccer - Games cancelled today and rescheduled to Sept 12th (4 and 6pm)

GIRLS HS Practice - Canceled

BOYS HS Practice - Film at 4:15pm today

Cross Country

HS Practice - Inside on running track

MS Practice- Canceled

Volleyball

Practice as Scheduled (CTE GYM)

Girls Flag FB

Practice as Scheduled (Wrestling Room)

Golf

Practice - Canceled

Softball - Game Cancelled today and will not be rescheduled

MS Practice - Canceled

Cheer - Practice Canceled today

BILLINGS, Mont. - Unhealthy air quality in the Billings area has prompted SD2 to postpone and move some activities.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is causing a dip in air quality across the Treasure State and the school district’s Activities Department is looking at various factors for their decisions.

Final decisions have not yet been made and the call will come Tuesday afternoon.

As of a release sent at 10:00 am, the following is the current status of activities:

Football

HS Practice - Inside

MS Practice - Inside

Will James @ Ben Steele - Postponed

Castle Rock @ Lewis & Clark - Postponed

Soccer

HS Practice - Inside

Skyview @ Senior TBA

Cross Country

HS/MS Practice - Inside

Volleyball

Practice & Games as Scheduled

Bozeman @ Skyview 4/4/5:30/5:30/7

Gallatin @ West 4/4/5:30/5:30/7

Golf

Practice - Inside or Canceled

Softball