UPDATE AT 1:55 PM:
All outside events have been canceled or postponed, and all practices are moving indoors, SD2 announced.
The following is a summary of Tuesday’s events:
Football
- HS Practice - Inside
- MS Practice - Inside
- Will James @ Ben Steele - Postponed
- Castle Rock @ Lewis & Clark - Postponed
Soccer
- HS Practice - Inside
- Skyview @ Senior - Postponed
Cross Country
- HS/MS Practice - Inside
Volleyball
- Practice & Games as Scheduled
- Bozeman @ Skyview 4/4/5:30/5:30/7
- Gallatin @ West 4/4/5:30/5:30/7
Golf
- Practice - Inside or Canceled
Softball
- MS Practice - Inside
- Ben Steele @ Castle Rock - Canceled
- Lockwood @ Medicine Crow - Canceled
- Laurel @ Lewis Clark - Canceled
- St. Francis @ Will James - Canceled
UPDATE, 11:38 a.m.
Due to unhealthy air quality in the eastern Montana region, Lockwood schools are making adjustments to some after school activities.
The following are the adjustments or cancellations to the following activities Tuesday:
Football
HS Practice - MAIN GYM
MS Practice - MS GYM as planned
Soccer - Games cancelled today and rescheduled to Sept 12th (4 and 6pm)
GIRLS HS Practice - Canceled
BOYS HS Practice - Film at 4:15pm today
Cross Country
HS Practice - Inside on running track
MS Practice- Canceled
Volleyball
Practice as Scheduled (CTE GYM)
Girls Flag FB
Practice as Scheduled (Wrestling Room)
Golf
Practice - Canceled
Softball - Game Cancelled today and will not be rescheduled
MS Practice - Canceled
Cheer - Practice Canceled today
