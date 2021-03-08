Scholarship money available for music and sports

BILLINGS, Mont. - Scholarship money is available for extracurricular activities, such as music and sports, through the Youth Empowerment Program or YEP.

The program has been in Billings for almost six years. Executive Director April Sanchez said they have helped with a variety of extracurricular activities like: karate, football, cheerleading and music camp. She said one year, three siblings wanted to go to band camp. YEP was able to partner with the band camp to make that happen.

"We all come from a background that we couldn't do sports because we didn’t have the opportunity or a program like this," Sanchez said. "So, I think all of us believe that there's nothing in it for us. It's for the kids."

James Sanchez is a youth mentor with the program. He said he knows firsthand the importance of having these opportunities.

"When I was a kid, I wanted to go to wrestling and my grandma couldn't do it," Sanchez said. "You know, and those people that were in wrestling probably would have been a better influence than the people I went with instead. And that was just the situation, so I remember that and now I want these kids to go."

The program is made possible by donations from the community. If you are interested in applying for a scholarship or donating to the program, you can go here.