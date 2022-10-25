BILLINGS, Mt: The Scarity Haunted House is opening its doors this week for people to enjoy the spirit of Halloween while also giving them the opportunity to give back to the community.

Starting from fifty attendees in 2018 to more than three thousand people last year, Scarity Haunted House has grown in popularity as has their charitable contributions.

Last year, they raised over thirty thousand dollars and this year, their goal is to raise sixty thousand dollars to help support non-profit organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County and the Phoenix Foundation.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County is a non-profit whose mission is to provide mentorship for young children and help them achieve their full potential. The Phoenix Foundation, on the other hand, is a charitable organization whose goal is to empower poor and marginalized people and to create positive long-term changes in their communities.

Shawn O'Daniel, the owner of the Scarity Haunted House, says growing up he did not see many haunted houses in his town and that’s what motivated him to come up with one for charity in Billings.

"I lived out in Vegas for ten years and they had a ton of amazing haunted houses down there. So, that kind of sparked my excitement for that. We do a lot of stuff monthlylike food challenges and other different things where we are giving back to non-profits. I have always loved Halloween and I have always wanted to do a haunted house. So, I decided to add the charity aspect to it as well,” explained Shawn.

He also says this year is going to be more immersive and intense for people who love going to haunted houses. Some new aspects they have included for this year will make at least a few visitors scream in terror.

"If you are 12 and under, we need parental permission because this thing is going to scare you. We got zombies, we've got mad max individuals, there's some other stuff I don't want to divulge and make it a surprise but its intense. It's about 15 minutes long. Be ready for a good scare," emphasized Shawn.

The haunted house is located at Oscar's Park and will be open from Thursday through Sunday this week.