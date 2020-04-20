SBA's Paycheck Protection Program hits $350 billion cap

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Paycheck Protection Program, a government loan providing loan forgiveness for small businesses retaining their employees during the COVID-19 crisis has currently hit it's $350 billion dollar cap and is no longer accepting any more lenders.

Before the funds ran out, over one billion dollars were loaned to small businesses in Montana. At Yellowstone Bank they loaned about $60 million and Stockman Bank loaned about $260 million statewide.

These local banks say they're proud of how many loans they were able to fund. President of the Yellowstone Bank in Billings Homestead, Jason Hinch says that the long hours were worth it, to his customers stay in business and keep their staff employed.

Although the funds for the PPP loan may be out, local banks are still finding options to help to help their customers. Both Stockman and Yellowstone bank say they're expecting more funds to roll in and advise their customers to put in their applications as soon as possible.

Stockman Bank President Wayne Nelson says, "So folks that didn't get their applications in, should do so right now, get them in, we can get them processed, get them ready, get them queued because when that money comes out, it's going to go fast."

Yellowstone Bank President Jay Harris hopes that in the next round of funding small businesses that had to close their doors can use this program as well.

"In a perfect situation, some of those businesses that's been shut down would be able to take a little better advantage of the program, and we talked about that with them and with others, and that's one area that we wished were a little different," says Harris.

The US Small Business Association still has other options to assist businesses like their Enhanced Debt Relief, which helps pay off current loans. For more information about this program and other assistance, click here.