Opponents of the bill were concerned about how businesses will be affected if taxes are raised, the number of jobs lost, and, the dangers of deregulation.

Another supporter of the bill Steve Zabawa of Safe Montana said, "I don't see where anybody is going to lose a job personally I see it continuing on just like it is. we are not trying to do anything to the business other than keep it where it's at and not let this thing run away as it did in 2010 and 2011."

Opponents said dropping the potency and raising taxes will wipe out Montana's marijuana industry completely and push people to buy off the black market.

Pepper Peterson, President of Montana Cannabis Guild, an additional opponent of the bill said, "If we erase this legal market and three hundred million in sales these people aren't going to go home and decide, 'you know what someone said I shouldn't use marijuana anymore I'm just not going to do it'. These people have made up their minds they're adults, and they have made their decision. We saw what happened with alcohol, they are going to continue to purchase marijuana. Either they are going to get it from a state that is legal and bring it back or they are going to find someone in the state who is going to sell it illegally with no rules and no testing. Again to answer your question, how is it going to affect the revenue? It will erase the state's revenue, erase it period."