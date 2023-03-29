BILLINGS, Mont. -- Wednesday a committee hearing took place for a bill looking to drastically revise Montana’s marijuana laws with the specific purpose of reducing the demand for the drug.
There are several layers to Senate Bill 546. still, the key components are eliminating the recreational marijuana business entirely, increasing the tax for medical marijuana purchases from 4% to 20%, and reducing the limit of THC potency from 35% to 10%.
Wednesday's hearing consisted of proponents and opponents of this bill and how they feel it would impact Montana.
Sen. Ken Regier, the sponsor of the bill said his concerns regarding recreational marijuana use stem from public safety concerns, potency, and, regulations.
During the testimony period, other proponents of the bill also raised concerns about the safety of the children, while opponents emphasized that no one under the age of 21 is able to purchase marijuana from a legitimate dispensary business.
Kevin Sabet, a supporter of the bill said, "Plenty of people are making money off of this, but we are not doing enough to safeguard our kids, we absolutely need an awareness campaign, because most kids think marijuana is harmless they are looking at adults, they are looking at legislators, our elected officials, they are looking at even our us senators and says why are they promoting the use of drugs when we are told we are supposed not to use them."
An opponent of the bill Darci Wiebe said, "It is an adult recreational industry and there are no children purchasing products from these legally operated businesses."
Opponents of the bill were concerned about how businesses will be affected if taxes are raised, the number of jobs lost, and, the dangers of deregulation.
Proponents argue the effect of the proposed changes would be minimal.
Another supporter of the bill Steve Zabawa of Safe Montana said, "I don't see where anybody is going to lose a job personally I see it continuing on just like it is. we are not trying to do anything to the business other than keep it where it's at and not let this thing run away as it did in 2010 and 2011."
Opponents said dropping the potency and raising taxes will wipe out Montana's marijuana industry completely and push people to buy off the black market.
Pepper Peterson, President of Montana Cannabis Guild, an additional opponent of the bill said, "If we erase this legal market and three hundred million in sales these people aren't going to go home and decide, 'you know what someone said I shouldn't use marijuana anymore I'm just not going to do it'. These people have made up their minds they're adults, and they have made their decision. We saw what happened with alcohol, they are going to continue to purchase marijuana. Either they are going to get it from a state that is legal and bring it back or they are going to find someone in the state who is going to sell it illegally with no rules and no testing. Again to answer your question, how is it going to affect the revenue? It will erase the state's revenue, erase it period."
We reached out to Sen. Regier after the hearing, but have not heard back from him.
Wednesday was the first hearing for SB 546, no decision has been made yet. If you'd like to watch the hearing (CHICK HERE)