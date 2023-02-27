BILLINGS, Mt: During one of the legislative hearings on Monday, Senate Bill 419 described TikTok as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bytedance, a Chinese corporation, controlled by the People's Republic of China, which can be directed to share user information, including real time physical locations of users.

If passed, the bill would prohibit internet service provides from even offering TikTok in the app store across the Treasure State because of concerns for potential threat to Montanans' safety and privacy.

Alluding to the recent incident of Chinese surveillance balloon flying over Montana, State Senator Shelly Vance, the primary sponsor of the bill, says TikTok endangers the safety of Montanans and national sovereignty at large.

“Weeks ago, China shocked our state and our nation when it flew a surveillance balloon over MT. We know beyond a doubt that TikTok's parent company, Bytedance, is operating as a surveillance arm of Chinese communist party and gather information about Americans against their will. Once downloaded TikTok has access to the most sensitive information on that device—your name, your home address, your personal network, your friends, your online viewing habits and whole hosts of other pieces of information,” emphasized Vance.

If passed, Senate Bill 419 penalizes internet service providers and mobile applications stores that allow or facilitate the operation of TikTok in Montana by charging in the amount of$10,000.

Raising potential consequences about this specific penalty—Shane Scanlon from AT&t suggested to amend the bill to remove the burden placed on ISPS.

"The bill requires ISPS to deploy new technology to selectively block content on the internet. This has never been done before in the United States. Moreover, there is no technical solution to selectively block an internet website in one state. One solution I'd like to present is like most gambling websites. It's possible for those apps and those websites to filter user GPS location through devices' operating system. So, even when a user has legally used the app in one state, you can't use the app in another state where it's not legal," added Scanlon.