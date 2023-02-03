BILLINGS, Mont. -- Senator Ken Bogner spoke in front of a committee at the Capitol to present Senate Bill 203.

This bill would prohibit foreign adversaries from buying, leasing, or renting what’s deemed critical infrastructure and agricultural land in Montana.

According to the USDA, there are a number of foreign counties that own land in the us, with Canada and the Netherlands owning the most.

The usda also says, there is currently no law prohibiting privates entities owning land.

Government affairs director of the billings association of realtors, Steve Simonson said its countries like china, who already own land in Montana that he is concerned about.

"I'm not too worried about Canada, as a friendly country investing in Montana. I am more concerned about a country that has different interest then we do invest here and what the anterior motive is behind that. We support the bill and would like to see it tightened up so that all restrictions that are appropriate are taken care of." Said Steve.

Simonson added, in Montana private individuals doing private transactions do not need to be registered.

He believes, it would be ideal to require registry of the sale if the land is being purchased by a business, but that is not guaranteed.

"One of the loopholes I was telling you about is the Quit Claim Deed. Where it's a private transaction between parties -- we don't even necessarily know who those parties are and so we would like to see the bill tighten up so that it covers all the aspects of land owning.”

All in all, he says local realtors support the bill, but they feel as there are a few changes that need to be made to be more effective.