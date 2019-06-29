You can help save injured turtles by donating old bras to this North Carolina animal rescue group.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is asking women to donate the eye closures from bra fasteners.

The closures are combined with glue to wire turtle shells back together.

Rescue group employees say the majority of turtles they see have been run over by cars or boats.

When it's time to release the turtles back into the wild, they just wear the glue down a bit, and the clasps just pop right off.

Right now is their busiest season, so any donation helps.

You can donate the eye closures to PO box 1484 Indian Trail, NC 28079

More information can be found on their web page here: https://www.cwrescue.org/