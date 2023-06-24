MISSOULA, Mont. - Crews are working on a train derailment near Reed Point, Montana, marking the fifth train derailment in 2023.

The first was March 8 in Lincoln County when ice caused the train to come off the tracks at a road crossing. No one was hurt and there wasn’t any damage to the cars

Just one week later on March 15, the engine of a 72 car train came off the tracks in Beaverhead County at the Monida Crossing. Snow played a big factor in that one… no one was hurt and again just the engine came off the tracks there

At the end of March, Montana Rail Link reported another train came off its tracks at the 2800 block of Gabel Road in Billings. Again no one was injured there.

Three days later on April 3, a train carrying loads of beer derailed in northwestern Montana in Sanders County. Twenty five cars derailed and some landed in the Clark Fork River. The cause of that derailment is still under investigation.

Again all of these in the last three months, but perhaps the deadliest derailment happened in 2021 when an Amtrak passenger train derailed near Joplin on the Hi-Line. Three people died and several were injured. The latest report from NTSB says a bent rail on the track could be to blame for that incident.