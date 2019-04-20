Saturday morning filled with Easter egg hunting for Billings families

On Saturday, several Easter Egg hunts helped Billings kids and their families enjoy the Easter holiday weekend.

Emmanuel Church hosted their 9th annual Easter Egg Hunt at Lewis and Clark Middle School

"Its fun for everybody to do we all gather around and its fun for the kids to go out and grab candy and we want to love our community and be part of that so its fun for us to create an atmosphere for the community and our families," said Michael Laird, Pastor with Emmanuel.

The event boasted bouncy houses, small carnival style games, free hot dogs, free cotton candy, and of course, Easter Egg hunting.

Laird says this year they had anywhere between 25,000 and 30,000 eggs split between the age divisions.

"I think maybe my favorite thing is when we do the countdown here and you see I don't know 500-600 kids go running in and all the eggs that are out here will disappear in thirty seconds or less its just mayhem but so much fun to watch," Laird said.

The Easter Egg hunt has been put on by Emmanuel Church for the past nine years. The members of the church donate all the activities and food, and donate their time to fill the eggs and volunteer on Saturday.

"It shows a lot about our community that we like to be together we like to gather and that's something special for our church that we can help our community do that," said Laird.

Beartooth Harley-Davidson also hosted an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.

Families came to have a pancake breakfast at nine, and of course, take a picture with the Easter bunny.

They then rushed the fields to gather up more than 6,000 eggs filled with candy.

Hailey Hansen went to the Easter Egg Hunt for the first time. After the hunt she said, "That was fast everybody was just like running like crazy to get eggs it went pretty fast it was pretty enjoyable too."