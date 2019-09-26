Saturday Live to be indoors for the first time in 27 years

For the first time in 27 years, Saturday Live will be held indoors. The event will be at Skyview High School. With over 50 clubs, teams and PTA's planning to raise money at Saturday Live, moving the event has required a lot of creativity and communication.

Event organizers said Saturday Live is the largest school carnival in the region. Moving the event indoors has its challenges, but Skyview High School Principal Deb Black said in some ways it may be easier this year. Skyview High is able to use its facilities, like the cafeteria, bathrooms and large parking lot to help make the event a success.

Black said, "This is an amazing event for all of our kids. All of the money that the PTAs and BPAs make, they get to keep that. And, it's a really great way to support the Billings community."

Saturday Live typically draws in about 3,000 to 4,000 people according to Executive Director at The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools Krista Hertz. Hertz said last year they raised about $81,000. The year before, the weather wasn't as nice and they raised less...about $40,000.

Saturday Live starts at 10 am and goes until 4 pm on Saturday, September 28. https://www.efbps.org/saturday-live.html