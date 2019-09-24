Billings, MT – Due to an inclement weather forecast, the largest school carnival in the region will be moving inside to Skyview High School. The event will take place on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

All the favorite carnival games, prizes, booths, haunted house, food, and live entertainment will be at the new location for families to enjoy. The event benefits Billings area public schools and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, an independent, non-profit foundation established to enhance education opportunities. Pre-sale tickets are available at elementary schools until Thursday and tickets are also available at the event.

In addition to the carnival, the 12th Annual Fun Run, sponsored by Billings Clinic Kids, will move to the cross-country course at Skyview High School. Online and same day registration are still available. Packet pick-up begins at 7:30 a.m. and the raise starts at 9:00 a.m. For more information about entry fees and pre-registration, visit billingsclinic.com/funrun.

In addition to Skyview parking, Harvest Church is offering their parking lot for free shuttle services to the event. The shuttles run every 15 – 20 minutes throughout the day from Harvest to the entrance of Skyview.

For more information about Saturday Live, to volunteer, or to make a contribution, please call Krista Hertz at 245-4133 or visit http://www.efbps.org/saturday-live.html.

Saturday Live is made possible by volunteers, PTAs, parents, teachers, students, Billings businesses and Education Foundation board members.