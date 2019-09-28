Saturday Live brings huge crowds to Skyview despite weather

Rain or shine, Saturday Live, a fundraiser for the Billings Public Schools brought in a huge crowd Saturday.

A little rain didn't stop hundreds of people from attending Saturday Live.

The event is the largest fundraiser for the Billings schools and its educational foundation.

Pioneer Park was the original location for the carnival but, due to weather, the event got moved indoors at Skyview High School.

Saturday Live co-chair McCall Linke says the carnival happens every year to enhance educational opportunities for Billings Public Schools' students.

She also says that Saturday Live not only supports local causes, but can also be a fun time for the whole family.

Linke credits volunteers, students, parents, teachers, and the Billings community for making the event possible.