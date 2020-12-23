BILLINGS - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Claus was able to visit Pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit patients at St. Vincent Healthcare Wednesday with the use of a hydraulic crane.

Every year, Santa makes his rounds and visits hospital patient's rooms to spread Christmas cheer. Since he couldn't this year, he had to get creative.

Santa was able to wave to patients through their windows with the help of the Saunders Construction team and their hydraulic crane.

"He spread Christmas cheer from four stories up, through the patient room windows. The special visit truly brightened the day for our pediatric and NICU babies, ensuring they would be able to get their holiday photo with Santa despite a pandemic or being in the hospital," St. Vincent said.