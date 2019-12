Young patients at the Billings Clinic Hospital had a surprise visit from Santa Claus on Thursday, December 12.

Santa had to put on a gown and mask to visit some of the patients.

He gave the children a gift and visited with them.

Big Sky Santa said, "You know, there's a little sadness knowing that they're in the hospital and not at home."

Billings Clinic partnered with Rimrock Mall to bring Santa into the hospital.