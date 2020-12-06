LAUREL, Mont. - It looks like Santa took a break from making toys at the North Pole to visit the city of Laurel and brought some holiday cheer with him for residents.

Instead of flying in on reindeer, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus cruised through the city on one of the Laurel fire trucks, waving and spreading cheer.

This is all a part of Laurel's annual 'Christmas to Remember' event, which started at 10 a.m. Sunday morning at Laurel Middle School with musical entertainment and children's activities.

This all led up to the 'Christmas to Remember Parade' where residents could say hi to Santa while enjoying the fireworks display put on by the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department.

We had a chance to speak with some of those residents who were more than excited to see jolly old St. Nick make an appearance.

"I'm going to sit with him and I'm going to ask him what I want for Christmas,”said Laurel resident Whitney Stahl.

"It's nice to have some regular tradition going on right now, because it seems like that hasn't been a lot lately and it has been really hard on a lot of people so it's good to see normal tradition every once in a while,” said Whitney's mother, Dayle Stahl.