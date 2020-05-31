JOLIET, Mont. - With the possibility of rodeos being canceled for the rest of the year, Wade Sankey, General Manager of Sankey Pro Rodeo, had the idea of a drive in rodeo, so fans of the sport could enjoy their favorite pastime safely.

Not their first rodeo, Sage Newman and Trenten Montero were happy to be back riding bucking horses again, "This was really nice to hear people cheering for you and getting to hang with your buddies again.", said Trenton Montero.

Spectators were more than willing to follow the social distancing regulations so they could get back to enjoying a show, "Well I think it's fantastic just to be able to get out and outdoors, see some fun events, support a local business in Montana and just have a good time.", said Trajan Vieira.

After Sundays event, some future Montanans may have been inspired to be the next big rodeo star.