RED LODGE, Mont. - Sand bags have been pre-filled for emergency use in Carbon County.

If you expect or experience sudden flooding on your property, Carbon Alert shared these locations where sandbags can be picked up while supplies last:

Red Lodge - at the open lot near the south entrance to the Fairgrounds (96 Rodeo Road)

Joliet County Road Maintenance Shop (202 State Street)

Bridger at the Road Maintenance Shop (22 Old Mine Road)

Carbon alert is also urging people to be prepared for potential flooding and to purchase pre-filled sandbags, or empty bags and sand, at a local hardware or home improvement store.

They also shared a warning to not underestimate the power of water, saying it only takes 6 inches of fast-moving water to knock over and carry away an adult, and 12 inches to carry away a car.

If you see flooding on roads in Carbon County, be safe: Turn Around Don’t Drown! And help protect others by reporting the location to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office 406-446-1234.