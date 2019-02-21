Samsung Unveils "Galaxy Fold"

Watch again

The pocket-sized phone opens like a book to create a 7.3 inch touch screen that can run multiple apps.

You'll have to shell out nearly $2,000 to get your hands on the Galaxy Fold when it's released on April 26th.

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S10 phones are more affordable, starting at $750. They feature upgraded cameras and wireless "Powershare"; that lets the phone act as a charging mat for other devices.

Read more: https://cnet.co/2SSqYOs