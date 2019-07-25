The wait is almost over for Samsung's first foldable device.

Samsung says it will finally re-launch its much anticipated Galaxy Fold smartphone in September,

The initial April launch date was postponed indefinitely after reviewers discovered device failures in some test versions, including broken screens.

Samsung says it's improved the design of the phone, with additional reinforcements that will help protect the display from damage.

The Galaxy Fold is expected to cost about 2-thousand dollars.

Samsung says it will release more details about the exact launch date in the coming weeks.