BILLINGS, Mont. - Sam the residential otter at ZooMontana is having a party Sunday to celebrate his second birthday.

Two years ago on February 19th Sam was born at ZooMontana along with his four brothers. Sam was rejected by his mother, forcing zoo keeper Amanda Olivio to raise him by hand. Amanda says she took Sam home with her, feeding him with a bottle every two hours for 15 weeks.

For his birthday Sam was given a cake made from his favorite foods like, Kool-Aid, veggies, shrimp and crawdads. He was also encouraged to take part in his favorite activities like swimming and playing with his brothers. While Sam can be very active, some of his favorite activities are lounging.

Zoo Keeper, Bri Little, talked about Sams favorite pass times,

"They all love fleece blankets, he likes to nap, that his second favorite thing to do is napping in fleece blankets, he'll burrow into them and rub with himself all over them just to get nice and snug, sometimes we come in and he's like a little burrito, he's just got blankets all over him, he's super cute".