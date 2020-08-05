BILLINGS- The Salvation Army of Billings is offering assistance for kids going back to school. The "Back to School" and "Dress a Child" programs help with school supplies and clothing.

Applications are being accepted Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Salvation Army. Parents are asked to bring ID for themselves and for each child (like a birth certificate or social security card).

Lieutenant Felecia Pederson with the Salvation Army of Billings said they expect to give away about 300 backpacks full of school supplies. The backpacks are for all grade levels, kindergarten through 12. The clothing assistance is for grades kindergarten through 6.

The Salvation Army said if people want to help, financial donations are always needed. There is also an event August 7-9 where people can "Stuff the Bus" with school supplies at Walmart.