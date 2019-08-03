Salvation Army hosts Stuff the Bus to collect donated school supplies

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Salvation Army is running a national Stuff the Bus event on August 3, 2019. Volunteers are stationed right outside of Walmart in the Billings Heights to collect donated school supplies from shoppers.

Colin Pederson is the officer in charge of this event and he says the donations will serve about 150 kids in need.

"There's a lot of kids in need that are going to be headed back to school here soon and they may not have the supplies they need to do the schoolwork that is required of them, so we want to make sure they have all the tools that they need so they can be a great success this school year," says Pederson.

If you didn't get the chance to make it out today you can always drop off school supplies at your local Salvation Army.