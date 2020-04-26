BILLINGS, Mont. - Willow Creek Day Spa & Salon is one of many local businesses that were forced to close their doors during the stay at home order.

Jamie Conrad, owner of Willow Creek Day Spa, says she misses her clients and is ready to welcome them back, "Thank you so much for waiting, and I know so many of them have... well I've got a little silver, a little uni going on, so you know, thanks for waiting guys we are so ready to serve you.", said Jamie

Following new guidelines and regulations, Jamie is limiting times for appointments, staggering employees at work stations, disinfecting areas after each client is done and even cleaning the vents.

Along with thorough sanitizing, Jamie says she prepared her guests and staff for their new social distancing guidelines, "We personally called every single guest, we asked them to wear protective gear, we told them what to expect when they walk in, we have one... two... three... separate waiting rooms with no more than two chairs each.", Jamie said.

Jamie says she isn't forgetting about her clients mental health, and is sending each guest home with essential oils to relax with.