Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner's Office Sheriff Jesse Slaughter released the following Statement Sunday.

"Today around 1430 hours, Sally Jane Demaris Smith, and her 2005 Toyota Corolla, were found in a storage unit located at 3033 Malmstrom Drive. Sally was found inside of her vehicle deceased. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Missoula."

The storage facility is located outside the city limits of Great Falls in Cascade County and not within the boundaries of Malmstrom Air Force Base.

As the investigation into Smith's disappearance and death continues, we will provide further updates as necessary.