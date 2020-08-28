BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana is called the Treasure State because of its rich mineral reserves, like silver and gold, but those aren't the only treasures Montana has to offer. The state is also home to over 1,000 national historic places, and a small ranger station in the Pryor Mountains might be next on the list.

From a distance, you can see the cabin's modest size, a flagpole, and a recently added outhouse. But if you look a little closer, you can see a very early representation of western architecture.

Tim Urbaniak says he recognized the structure's historical integrity and co-authored a nomination form, submitting the station to the National Register of Historic Places.

"It was a presence for the homesteader. It was involved in the management of the grazing, the mining, the timber industry that took place there," Urbaniak said.

The building was erected in 1882, just three years after Montana was granted statehood, and its certainly played an important role. It's known now as the Sage Creek Ranger Station, but in its early days it served as a guard house and then a fire station. Now it's the only administration cabin for the U.S. Forest Service within riding distance from the Pryor Mountains.

To be worthy of preservation, each place nominated has to meet one of four sets of criteria. In this case, Urbaniak argues the cabin checks two of those boxes. He says the property embodies distinctive early rustic log cabin architecture consistent with the late 1800s to early 1900s.

He also says the cabin is associated with events that have made a significant contribution to broad patterns of history. According to the nomination form, the Sage Creek Ranger Station has seen everything from wild horses, to early settlers, to mountain men walking the Bozeman Trail – its eyes and ears surveying the Pryor Land for more than 100 years.