BILLINGS, Mont. - As the winter approaches in the next few weeks, heavy snow on the ground will become a common sight for many Montanans.

A study conducted by the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System showed that almost 2000 Americans are treated in ER for snow blower related injuries every year.

Don Klein, a Power Equipment Manager at ACE Hardware, said that most injures occur with outer portion of snow blowers and provided some safety tips for people to keep in mind while operating the equipment.

"This is a two-stage machine. It has two augers for propelling snow in a long distance. So, this is the tool that would be used for unclogging the shoot or the housing. Now, what's even more important is to always turn the machine off," explained Klein.

For those who use single stage snow blowers, Klein said that people need to be mindful about where they are sending the snow, especially wet heavy snow.

“Avoid throwing debris into dangerous areas like, people in front of you, houses with glass, automobiles with glass, and pets. These are all important to look for when you are shooting snow. So, in optimal snow conditions, this (single stage snow blower) will throw up to 35 feet. That’s quite a bit of distance and we got to keep that in mind,” emphasized Klein.