BILLINGS, Mt: As we move further into the winter season, we can expect to see more challenging driving conditions for people out on the roads.

For those new to driving in the snow or anyone looking to refresh their knowledge, there are some ways to make sure you get to your final destination while protecting yourself and others.

Jodi Stugelmeyer, Assistant Director of Driver's Education for Billings Public Schools, has been teaching both kids and adults to drive safely in adverse conditions for the last thirty-one years.

She says the most important thing people can do to stay safe when road conditions are dangerous is to give themselves more time to react to oncoming road hazards.

"Once you do start on the road, you need a more than a four second following distance. Four seconds on good roads but ten to twelve on bad roads so that it's not the chain reaction so if one car wrecks everybody wrecks. Hopefully, you won't be having a wreck, but if you do, then you know we don't want you out in traffic. We want you to stay in the car and get the help. Don't leave the car running with the window rolled up tight because you don't want to get it fixated,” explained Stugelmeyer.

She further advices people to be mindful of the speed limits when getting on the interstate, especially with bad road conditions, to avoid getting a speeding ticket.

"Montana has the basic speed law in place. So, even though, the interstate to Laurel or may be beyond Laurel might be 80 or 65, if you are driving that on bad road conditions, you can get ticketed for speeding for driving beyond the conditions. So, you never want to drive beyond the conditions and when I am showing kids how to drive, I usually get them up to 40 and we go five miles an hour more in increments,” emphasized Stugelmeyer.

For all those interested in refreshing their knowledge of driving in the snow, you can sign up for adult driving education classes through School District’s Adult Education Office in the Lincoln Center.

If you are planning a road trip during this time, The Department of Transportation has an app and website to keep you updated on current road conditions.