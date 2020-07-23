BILLINGS, Mt. - The annual MontanaFair in Billings draws thousands to the MetraPark grounds each August. Due to the pandemic, this year Mighty Thomas Carnival changes to ensure the safety of their guests.

The fair is set to open Friday, August 24th at 4pm. Carnival workers have already started sanitizing and cleaning each part of every ride where guests may touch.

This year the fair is expected to see a few changes. John Hanschen, President of Mighty Thomas Carnival walked us through how they will be sanitizing each ride. After guests exit the ride workers will sanitize their seats and anywhere they might’ve touched. Once the seat is cleaned it will remain vacant for the next ride as they swap each seat for social distancing.

Other changes to the fair will include hand washing stations around the fairgrounds, 6 feet markers on the ground, rides will be spaced further apart and there will be a limit of only three thousand guest at a time.

Metrapark Marketing and Sales Director Ray Massie says this year’s fair is about bringing some normalcy to their guests.

“It’s not going to be the MontanaFair that everyone has in mind, we’re not going to be as busy, we’re not going to have as many crowds and that’s part of the reason why we spread the fair to 17 days. It gives you an opportunity to come and enjoy yourself, have fun in an environment that’s as safe as we know how to make it," says Massie.

Guests are required to wear their masks upon entry, but they are allowed to remove them while they’re eating or not within a crowd. They will not allow anyone in without a mask. Massie says they will have a monitoring system on their website to indicate when the grounds are available for entry or at capacity.

Massie encourages guests to buy tickets ahead of time online to avoid creating lines and to guarantee their ticket.

For more information or to buy your ticket, click here.