BILLINGS, Mont. - Biking during the winter may sound like a deal-breaker to a lot of people, however, some Montanans rely on bikes for their daily commutes year-round.

For Waylon Warr, the winner of the Billings Commuter Challenge in 2021 and 2022, it's not just about reducing carbon footprint; he says biking provides him the freedom to not worry about car related costs and issues.

It's also one of the ways he bonds with his daughter for family bike rides.

We talked to him about the challenges he faces every day while biking in the cold weather and he mentioned that it's not the cold or snow that troubles him, rather, it’s the people's attitude on the road that poses the most danger.

"I have been hit a few times, I have witnessed a lot of rude and arrogant drivers and it turns into confrontation and road rage sometimes with people. They act like you can't be on the road but you actually can, it's a law. By law, you are allowed to use the streets and the roads in Montana. All of them except the interstate. As my daughter would say, sharing is caring and we got these signs all over the county saying ‘share the road with bicycles.’” explained Warr.

When asked about biking safety, he emphasized the importance of wearing proper attire, especially in winters, to keep oneself warm and visible while biking on the road.

“As a cyclist, you got to be safe. I recommend lots of gear in the winter, warm socks, warm boots, and gloves. Right now, I am riding a fat bike with studded tires for the ice and snow. I wear reflective vests when the conditions call for it. But a lot of times, if you got yourself a headlight, a rear flashing headlight, you should be good to go,” emphasized Warr.

He further said that he wants to remind the public to be supportive of Billing's biking community by being cautious of them on the roads, and courteous if you see them around town even in the winter.