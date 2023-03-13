"Safe Routes to School Plan" Phase 2 asks public input for safety improvement

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings-Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization is conducting a Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Plan.

The goal is to hear from residents in the community about what safety concerns, or potential projects there could be in routes where children may walk or bike to school.

Anyone interested can participate through completing a survey, and using an interactive map where residents can look at specific routes and suggest any changes they may want to see in the area.

The plan covers 17 different elementary, middle, and high schools in Yellowstone County, both public and private.

Members of the community who participate can also be involved in a walk audit, where a group of people can walk with attendees and point out elements in areas they see as a concern.

More information on the plan and how you can get involved can be found at Safe Routes to School for Billings.