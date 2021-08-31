Safe Exchange Zone set up in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police have partnered with a local business to create a Safe Exchange Zone. It's a place where people can exchange items they are buying or selling through an online marketplace.

The Safe Exchange Zone is located on the south side of the Scheels parking lot. Signs went up on Friday, August 27.

Billings Police Officer Nate Schara said the spot was chosen because it has good lighting and high quality security cameras.

Officer Schara said it's the first designated spot of its kind in Billings. He said he is looking into creating another Safe Exchange Zone in the Heights.